Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardforce AI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 123,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

