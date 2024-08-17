GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 388,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GUDHF stock remained flat at C$5.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.00. GUD has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.33.
