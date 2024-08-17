GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 388,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GUD Price Performance

GUDHF stock remained flat at C$5.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.00. GUD has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.33.

Get GUD alerts:

About GUD

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.