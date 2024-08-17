H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

