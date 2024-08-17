Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 48855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

