Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HE opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

