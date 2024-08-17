HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.14 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

