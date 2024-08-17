Head-To-Head Analysis: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NEXT and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Stitch Fix 2 10 0 0 1.83

Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $3.45, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than NEXT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NEXT and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -8.68% -41.40% -16.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEXT and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 29.10 Stitch Fix $1.43 billion 0.30 -$171.97 million ($1.02) -3.47

NEXT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NEXT beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments. It offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, clothing, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, as well as other third-party brands. The company also provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties; operates call centers; and websites, marketing, warehousing, and distribution networks to third-party brands. It operates through retail stores, online retail platforms, and franchise stores. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

