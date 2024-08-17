Head to Head Review: JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) versus GAP (NYSE:GPS)

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) and JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and JD Sports Fashion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30% JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 7 9 0 2.56 JD Sports Fashion 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for GAP and JD Sports Fashion, as provided by MarketBeat.

GAP presently has a consensus price target of $26.51, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than JD Sports Fashion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAP and JD Sports Fashion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.00 billion 0.61 $502.00 million $1.80 13.46 JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than JD Sports Fashion.

Summary

GAP beats JD Sports Fashion on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

