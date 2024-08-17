HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HEWA remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.28. HealthWarehouse.com has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

