HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HEWA remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.28. HealthWarehouse.com has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HealthWarehouse.com
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.