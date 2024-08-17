Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $448.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,213,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

