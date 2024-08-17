Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.28. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

