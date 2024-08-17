Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 8.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 400,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 668,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $5,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

