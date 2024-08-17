Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 8.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 400,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 668,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $555.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
