HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $70.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.