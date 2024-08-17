Highwood Asset Management Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (CVE:HAM)

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.48). Highwood Asset Management had a net margin of 78.64% and a return on equity of 79.93%. The business had revenue of C$24.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.00 million.

Highwood Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

HAM opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.89. Highwood Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.59.

(Get Free Report)

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.