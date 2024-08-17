Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 810,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,906. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

