Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $3.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 495,173 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after buying an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,423,000 after buying an additional 255,690 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 686,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

