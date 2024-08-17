Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,057,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average is $165.43. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

