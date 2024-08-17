Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $360.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HD. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.33.

HD stock opened at $362.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

