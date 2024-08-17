Horizen Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.02 million and $7.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.83 or 0.00013157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00037624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,330,588 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

