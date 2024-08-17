Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7822644 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.