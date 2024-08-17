Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $15,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.57. 208,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,368. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

