Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

