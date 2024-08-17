Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Shares Down 14.6%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 41,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Hywin Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.11.
About Hywin
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
