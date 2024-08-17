Icahn Enterprises L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 416.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 416.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

