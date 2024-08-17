iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 24,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 283,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.
iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.
