iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 24,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 283,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

iCoreConnect Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCoreConnect

About iCoreConnect

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iCoreConnect stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iCoreConnect Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.35% of iCoreConnect at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Featured Stories

