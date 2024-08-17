iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.42 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $102.45 million and $2.16 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

