IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064 over the last 90 days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

