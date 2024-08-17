Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPGGF traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.47. Imperium Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.30.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

