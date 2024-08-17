Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of IPGGF traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.47. Imperium Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.30.
About Imperium Technology Group
