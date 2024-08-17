Insider Buying: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Purchases $105,131.38 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,772.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $12.10 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.