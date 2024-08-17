Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £13,100 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,100 ($16,726.25).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Trevor Carvey acquired 18,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £94,320 ($120,429.01).

Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 528 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.60 ($7.00). The company has a market capitalization of £828.85 million, a P/E ratio of 567.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 509.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 502.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,118.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.07) to GBX 720 ($9.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.62) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

