Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $10,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,496.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

