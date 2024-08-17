Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $10,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,496.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
