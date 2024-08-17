Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CMO Sells $5,472,193.76 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,306 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $6,052,735.26.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $91.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $648,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 13,831.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

