Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Senior Officer Sells 112,500 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$4,458,375.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE BAM traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$55.98. 567,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,821. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$39.38 and a 52-week high of C$61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.78. The firm has a market cap of C$21.87 billion and a PE ratio of 38.34.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.15%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.