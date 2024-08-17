Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $210,081.95 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $745.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

