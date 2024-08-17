Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $8,827,174.02 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.51, for a total value of $8,827,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,302,705.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total transaction of $8,599,692.78.

On Friday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total transaction of $8,569,629.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,534 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $3,299,931.36.

On Friday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24.

On Friday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.75, for a total transaction of $8,864,586.50.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total transaction of $8,916,696.74.

On Friday, July 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total transaction of $4,615,448.49.

On Monday, July 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.8 %

META stock opened at $527.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

