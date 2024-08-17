Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $752.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

