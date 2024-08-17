Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $752.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $65.27.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
