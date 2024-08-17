Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $658,715.40 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,990.96.

Shares of VCYT opened at $32.85 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 2,331.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

