Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 273 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,105 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $827.56. 835,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $770.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.41. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

