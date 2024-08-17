Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,474 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $175,000. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $281,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

