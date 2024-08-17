Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. 116,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.