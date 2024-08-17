Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXRH traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.26. 723,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,172. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $177.72. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.