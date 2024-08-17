Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $74.25. 4,647,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

