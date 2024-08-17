Insight Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

