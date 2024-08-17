Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $78.50. 1,354,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.