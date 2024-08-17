InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
