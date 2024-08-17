inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Tops $88.03 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $88.03 million and $426,986.33 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00326175 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $294,822.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

