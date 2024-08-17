Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

