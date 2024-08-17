Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Intermediate Capital Group stock remained flat at $24.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

