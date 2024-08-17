International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

International General Insurance stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $766.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

