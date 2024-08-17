Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,097,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,241.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 539,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 499,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 157,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,607. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

